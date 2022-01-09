R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $5.27 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 3.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $461.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.