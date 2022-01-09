R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $5.27 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 3.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after buying an additional 166,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $461.43 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

