Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report $62.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.90 million and the highest is $68.94 million. Radius Health posted sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $227.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $277.42 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $303.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter worth $274,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 343,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $314.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

