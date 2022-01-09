Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report $62.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.90 million and the highest is $68.94 million. Radius Health posted sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $227.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $277.42 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $303.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.
In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter worth $274,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 343,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $314.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $26.16.
Radius Health Company Profile
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
