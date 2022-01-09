Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HSBC were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.67.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 1st. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

