Raymond James & Associates Has $4.49 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 161,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $188.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.77.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.85.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

