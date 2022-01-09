Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595,616 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 247,547 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 277,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average of $125.46. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $138.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.