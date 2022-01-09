Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.83.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $223.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.