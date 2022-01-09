Raymond James & Associates Sells 21,727 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

GBAB stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.