Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

