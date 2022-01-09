Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $935,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

