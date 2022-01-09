Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 256.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $123.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

