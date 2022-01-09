Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 53,409 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $81.26.

