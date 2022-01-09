Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pentair by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Pentair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Pentair by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

