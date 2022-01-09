Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.24 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

