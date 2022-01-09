Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Lifted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 56.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 53.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 51.5% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

