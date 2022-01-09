Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of RRBI opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.90. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $23.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $2,850,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

