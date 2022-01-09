Redd Hits Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,054.10 or 1.00107348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00085700 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00041646 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.30 or 0.00826735 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

