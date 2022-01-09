Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $191.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

RRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE RRX opened at $170.60 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $122.47 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.