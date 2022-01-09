Render Token Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Render Token has a market cap of $740.30 million and $48.43 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00008860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005626 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,747,631 coins and its circulating supply is 199,104,756 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

