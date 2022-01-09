ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.70.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SOL. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SOL stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.29 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 2.37. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

