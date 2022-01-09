Rentberry (BERRY) Tops One Day Volume of $32.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $193,537.66 and approximately $32.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00065236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005514 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.