Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoCanada Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AutoCanada in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.38.

ACQ stock opened at C$40.00 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$24.56 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.55.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.