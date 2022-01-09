Research Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.81. Berry has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 1,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

