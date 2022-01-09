Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

