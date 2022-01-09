Reviewing FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FG Financial Group and Horace Mann Educators’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.76 -$22.46 million N/A N/A Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.25 $133.32 million $3.56 11.11

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FG Financial Group and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01% Horace Mann Educators 11.11% 8.91% 1.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats FG Financial Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

