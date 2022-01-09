Reviewing Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) & California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Yum China has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.53, meaning that its stock price is 653% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yum China and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 1 2 3 0 2.33 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum China presently has a consensus price target of $78.72, indicating a potential upside of 58.42%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yum China and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.26 billion 2.57 $784.00 million $1.54 32.27 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 6.78% 9.95% 5.97% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum China beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other segment includes Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii and JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, E-commerce business, and Lavazza. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

