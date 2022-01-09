Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives $20.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RZLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. cut their price target on Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 17th.

RZLT stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.55.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rezolute by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

