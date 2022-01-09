RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $750.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $716.40.
NYSE RH opened at $494.80 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Featured Article: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.