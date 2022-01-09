RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $750.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $716.40.

NYSE RH opened at $494.80 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

