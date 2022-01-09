RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 558,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 835,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,610. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

