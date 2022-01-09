RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.30. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 824,603 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 245,543 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 206,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 341,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

