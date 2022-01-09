RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 57.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.64.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $172.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.40 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $2,428,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.