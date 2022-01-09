Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Update

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of RAHGF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Roan Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.23.
Roan Holdings Group Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Roan Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.