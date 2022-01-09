Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Update

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RAHGF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Roan Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.23.

Get Roan Holdings Group alerts:

Roan Holdings Group Company Profile

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. is a non-bank financial corporation, which serves individuals and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm provides health management, insurance technology, healthcare and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions. It offers direct lending, financial consulting, and financial leasing services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.