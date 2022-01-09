Robert W. Baird Boosts Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target to $21.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $630.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

