Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLV stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

