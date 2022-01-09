Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAII. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Shares of KAII stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

