Robust Token Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $623,081.36 and $25,719.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Robust Token has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for $18.04 or 0.00043370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.80 or 0.07416352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,525.09 or 0.99832898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,490 coins and its circulating supply is 34,540 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

