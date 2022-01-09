Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RKT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.65.

RKT opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $912,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rocket Companies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rocket Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

