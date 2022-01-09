Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Rocky Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $335.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

