Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.85. Rogers posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rogers by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.96. 295,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,830. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $274.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.02.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

