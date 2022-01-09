Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.04

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.04 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 129.38 ($1.74). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 126.28 ($1.70), with a volume of 24,281,284 shares.

RR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.25. The company has a market capitalization of £10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49.

In other news, insider Warren East bought 19,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £23,518.58 ($31,691.93). Also, insider Anita Frew bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £41,100 ($55,383.37). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 145,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,328.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

