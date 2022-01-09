Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.99 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $18.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

