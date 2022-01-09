Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.