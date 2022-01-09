Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $330.36 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

