Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.23. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

