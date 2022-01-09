Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after acquiring an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $156.02 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

