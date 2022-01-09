Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,543,900 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $150.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.38. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $106.36 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.96.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.