Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 404.30 ($5.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.71) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.51) to GBX 395 ($5.32) in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.47) to GBX 410 ($5.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.73) to GBX 410 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:ROR traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 359.60 ($4.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,593. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($5.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 356.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 349.65.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

