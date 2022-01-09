Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.50.
ECN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.36.
ECN opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.07. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
