Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.50.

ECN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.36.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.07. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.