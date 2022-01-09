Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,559.82

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,559.82 ($21.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,736.60 ($23.40). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,736.60 ($23.40), with a volume of 7,300,989 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($25.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.32) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($19.27) to GBX 1,710 ($23.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £133.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,647.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,561.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

