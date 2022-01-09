Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,891 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $26,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1,022.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 675,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 407,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth $4,914,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.20 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

